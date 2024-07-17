Let’s remain steadfast in collaboration, inclusivity in digital age – Maj Gen Addo Gyane

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, July 17, GNA – Major General Richard Addo Gyane, Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), has called on Ghanaians to be steadfast and commited to collaboration, inclusivity, innovation and creativity as the world embraced the complexities of the digital age.

He has also called for continued advocacy to pave the way for a future where education driven by technology served as a catalyst for peace and prosperity for all.

Maj. Gen. Gyane believed that beyond education, e-learning initiatives must be able to significantly contribute to advancing peace and security in Africa.

He was addressing a session at the 2024 E-Learning International Conference, hosted by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The Conference was held under the theme: “Fostering Excellence in E-Learning across Diverse Disciplines with Special Consideration on Progress, Challenges and Prospects”.

“I anticipate a rapid expansion of our E-Learning initiatives to overcome any significant hurdle, including technological infrastructure limitations, varying digital literacy levels among participants, and the need for continuous adaptation to evolving pedagogical methodologies.

Situations like these underscore the importance of robust support mechanisms and strategic management in ensuring the sustained effectiveness of digital education programmes,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Gyane, citing the KAIPTC as one institution making good use of e-learning for advancement, noted that by equipping peacekeepers and security professionals with advanced skills and knowledge, “we endeavour to empower them to navigate complex challenges in conflict zones and promote sustainable peace building efforts across the continent.”

The KAIPTC, he said, had designed courses such as the Protection of Civilians, Criminal Justice Executives, Investigating Sexual and Gender-based Violence, Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism, Maritime Security and Transnational Organized Crime Course and a host of others.

He envisaged that in the next five years, the KAIPTC would strategically expand course offerings, enhance technology infrastructure and deepen engagement with stakeholders.

The Centre would commit to staying at the forefront of digital education by continuously evolving methodologies and embracing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and data analytics.

The Commandant noted that the strategic management of E-Learning at KAIPTC was not merely about embracing technological advancements, but also about leveraging them to foster positive change and sustainable development across the African Sub-region.

