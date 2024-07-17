President appoints Afenyo-Markin as Board Chairman of ECG

Accra, July 17, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG).

Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President in a letter addressed to the Energy Minister and copied to Mr Afenyo-Markin, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency said: “Kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the President’s nomination in accordance with the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the Regulations of the Company”.

“Please accept the President’s best wishes.”

GNA

