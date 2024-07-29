Sanlam Life Insurance Ghana and Allianz Life Insurance joint venture to empower innovative financial services  

Accra, 29 July, GNA – Sanlam Life Insurance Ghana Limited and Allianz Life Insurance Ghana Limited has a joint venture to empower generations with innovative financial services and combine local expertise with global standards.

The new brand name dubbed “SanlamAllianz”, aims to leverage its global and pan-African expertise and unlock growth in Africa’s high potential economies, in line with its purpose to empower generations to be financially confident, secure and prosperous.

This would be achieved through supporting financial inclusion through innovative and diverse financial services that create shared value for all stakeholders.

Mr Heinie Werth, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SanlamAllianz said: “Launching the SanlamAllianz brand in Ghana marks a new milestone for us as well as the broader financial services market and our commitment to do business in Ghana.

It demonstrates our strategy to leverage our emerging markets expertise to create leading businesses in the economies where we choose to operate and supports our intention to enable access to financial services.”

“The joint venture will also leverage the combined economies of scale of our shareholders, Sanlam and Allianz, as well as greater distribution opportunities, shared knowledge, and existing partnerships in telecommunications and bancassurance to benefit our customers,” Mr Werth added.

Mrs Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, CEO and Managing Director of SanlamAllianz General Insurance Ghana, said: “the journey to this point has been truly exciting and fulfilling and we are confident that the new Sanlam Allianz General Insurance entity is poised to transform the Ghanaian insurance landscape.”

She said the joint venture would deliver unparalleled innovation, convenience and superior service through the combined expertise and synergy of two renowned brands that seek to give significant value to meet the evolving needs of staff, clients, partners and all stakeholders.

Dr Isaac Baidoo, Board Chair of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Ghana said the merger was not just a combination of two entities but a union of shared purpose, vision, values, and commitment to excellence.

He said together, the company positioned itself to offer innovative insurance solutions and services the public can trust.

“Our combined strength and strong governance standards will enable us to better serve our clients and deliver sustained value to all our stakeholders,”

Mr Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, CEO of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana, said the union between the two entities served as a renewed pledge to excellence, integrity, innovation, and strong commitment to sustained positive customer experience and value to partners driven by people-centricity.

He said the company would deliver the excellence in insurance services by leveraging the expertise, experience, exposure and robust IT capabilities of SanlamAllianz Group.

“SanlamAllianz is the insurer you can trust and have confidence in to pay claims and provide you delightful service experience in your journey to become financially confident.

“We are filled with optimism and determination to do the right thing, and resolute in our commitment to what is good for all our stakeholders,” Mr Tawiah added.

