Rural Street Team organises guidance and counselling to BECE candidate

Samuel Ackon, GNA

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), July 5, GNA – Rural Street Team (RST), a non-profit organisation, in collaboration with “Ogyedom” Foundation and the Ghana Education Service has organised career and guidance sensitisation workshop for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

More than four schools took part in the programme on the theme; “My Education, My Future”.

Mr John Kwesi Appiah, Chairman of RST, addressing the students said BECE was the crossing bridge for Junior High School (JHS) students to climb up the educational ladder with informed choices of courses to pursue the right career.

He cautioned the students against selecting a life career outside their passion as they could only put out their best in their fields of endeavour.

Mr Appiah urged parents to make time for their wards and take efforts to study and understand their weaknesses and capabilities in order to guide them with the selection of courses to be undertaken in Senior High School (SHS).

Also, he admonished the candidates to put into consideration their needs in making career choices, taking into consideration the knowledge in technology, which was now dictating the pace of employment.

Mr Appiah, however, pointed out that helping students to understand what was ahead of them after BECE was important in preparing them for the future and urged all schools to organise such sessions to help the candidates make the right choices.

On the examinations, he advised students not to be intimidated by the presence of security officers at the centre, rather stay focused and write the exams papers with confidence.

On his part, Nana Amoah Bekoe Anan XI, Odikro of Odompo, urged parents to provide for the basic needs of their wards in order for them to stay focused and deliver.

He told the candidates to stick to their books for a better tomorrow.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

