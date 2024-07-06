Election 2024: Volta NPP supports ‘Napo’ as Running Mate 

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Ho (V/R), July 6, GNA – Mr Pope Yao Yevoo, the Volta Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced that the party, through its Regional Executives, have endorsed Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the Party.

He emphasised that Dr Opoku Prempeh’s extensive track record as a Parliamentarian and as a former Minister for Education and now for Energy, made him qualified for the big role in moving the country forward.

Mr Yevoo, who disclosed this endorsement to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), dismissed claims that the appointment of Dr Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as ‘Napo’ has caused some mixed feelings among Ghanaians and party faithful.

He stated that the entire party had thrown their support fully to the running mate as they worked hard to win the December polls.

Mr Yevoo indicated that none of the Party’s Council Members opposed the selection of ‘Napo’ as running mate as compared to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, the running mate of the main opposition party, who received only 35 per cent approval from her party’s Council Members.

He refuted accusations against their running mate regarding comments such as arrogance, attributing his perceived bravado to his willingness to speak his mind on important issues.

Acknowledging that everyone had flaws, Mr Yevoo asserted that Dr Opoku Prempeh remained both capable and competent for the position of running mate.

Comparing him to Professor Opoku-Agyeman, he highlighted Dr Prempeh’s accomplishments, such as the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy and the provision of free food and uniforms for basic school pupils.

Mr Yevoo contrasted this with the challenges during Prof. Opoku-Agyeman’s tenure, including the cancellation of the teacher trainee allowance and arrears in progressive free school fees.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s Flagbearer, recently presented Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate to the party hierarchy for approval.

He was given a unanimous endorsement by Council Members on July 4.

Meanwhile, the party has scheduled a by-election for Sunday, July 14, to elect a new Parliamentary Candidate in Manhyia South to replace ‘Napo’ who until his appointment, represented his constituents in Parliament.

GNA

