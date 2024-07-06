Approach BECE with confidence – Tema Education Director 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 6, GNA – Mrs. Bernice Ofori, the Tema Metropolitan Director of Education, has urged the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the metropolis to approach the exams with confidence.

The 2024 BECE would commence nationwide on Monday, July 8, 2024, and will run for a week.

“Approach the BECE with confidence, knowing that you have the knowledge and skills to excel,” she said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

She encouraged them to trust in the preparation they had done and not be afraid to tackle even the most challenging questions.

She expressed confidence in the candidates, stating that she was truly impressed by their dedication and commitment throughout the year, “and I have no doubt that you are more than ready to showcase your knowledge and abilities.”

Meanwhile, a total of 3,751 candidates, made up of 1,770 males and 1,981 females, would sit for the BECE in the Tema metropolis.

A total of eleven centres, 131 invigilators, eleven supervisors, and 14 assistant supervisors would be used for the conduct of the exams.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

