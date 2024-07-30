Revised curriculum more practical, makes learners critical thinkers-Education Director

By Edward Williams

Ho, July 30, GNA – Dr Esther Yeboah-Adzimah, Ho Municipal Director of Education says the revised Kindagarten (KG) to Primary Six curriculum is more practical and prepares students to be critical thinkers and guides collaboratively to solve real-world problems.

She said the new Standards-Based Curriculum (SBC) for KG and P1 to P6 was developed to replace the Objective Based Curriculum to develop the learner’s ability to apply what they had learnt with confidence and competence in the world of work.

Dr Yeboah-Adzimah in a speech read on her behalf by Madam Josephine Dzogbenuku of the Directorate said this during the graduation ceremony of the E.P. Kekeli International School in Ho, on the theme: “The Roles of Parents under the New Curriculum.”

She said the curriculum would also deepen the learner’s understanding of Ghana’s history, culture and traditions, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

She said the new curriculum would also encourage learners to fully participate in the learning process and to promote learning as a lifelong endeavour as well as encourage and support teachers in using innovative and interactive teaching strategies.

Dr Yeboah-Adzimah noted that the revised curriculum would again promote an inclusive educational system, where individual strengths and potential were valued and maximized, regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender, geographical location or disability.

She said parents had a unique role in making the implementation of the new curriculum since they were their child’s first teacher hence the need in creating a conducive learning environment that fosters curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking.

Dr Yeboah-Adzimah urged parents to communicate with teachers to check the performance and attitude or behaviour of their children in school, attend parent-teacher conferences, provide all needs, help in doing homework and stay informed about curriculum changes.

She called on them to support project-based learning, encourage active learning and foster values like honesty, respect, and responsibility, adding that they should work together to build a bright future for their children.

The Director urged the graduates to remember the lessons learnt, the friendships made and the experiences that had shaped them while they held onto their dreams, believe in themselves and continue to strive for excellence in everything they did.

Madam Patience Agbeti, Headmistress of the School said the school had seen tremendous growth and improvement over the past years and the student numbers had been steadily increasing adding that “this growth allows us to expand our programmes and provide even more opportunities for our learners.”

She said one of the key factors behind their success was the dedication and excellence of the teaching and non-teaching staff, who were committed to the highest quality standards and evident in the achievements of the students.

Madam Agbeti said from exceptional BECE results to outstanding performances in extracurricular activities, their learners continued to excel and make them proud.

She said the school introduced the study of German, which the leaners had embraced with enthusiasm and dedication and prepare learners for a globalized world and broadened horizon.

Madam Agbeti thanked the E.P. Church Ghana for making it possible with appreciation to Bele and Maite from Germany who were helping with the teaching of German and added that the school “Spelling B” club also had a fantastic year with the students winning numerous awards.

She said the learner who was the first runner up would be going for the African Championship in Nigeria in December adding that one learner in JHS was a first runner up at the national level, had qualified to go to the African championship next year.

Madam Agbeti appealed to parents to always register their wards for the programme which was educative.

She revealed that by the start of the next term, the new classroom block would be fully ready for students to move in and appealed for support to make it at a faster rate adding that the school added a school bus to its transportation fleet which would be fully operational in the next term.

The Headmistress extended gratitude to parents and guardians, whose unwavering support and involvement in their children’s education had been invaluable.

