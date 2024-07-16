Push Aid Africa donates to Keta NMTC

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) July 16, GNA-Push Aid Africa Incorporation, a non-government organisation (NGO) based in the United States of America, has donated some learning materials to the Keta Nurses and Midwifery Training College in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

The items, which included textbooks on nursing, and mental health, and SimMom birththing simulator SimMom were to help boost teaching, learning, and research among tutors and students.

Mr Jerry John Nutor, President, and Chairman of the group, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the donation, stated that the move was to promote quality healthcare delivery, education, and the well-being of the public.

“We have carried the responsibility as one of our priorities to support institutions in Africa and beyond and to impact more in the public through education, health, and other social intervention projects,” he stated.

Mr. Nutor, who is also an associate professor at the Affiliate Faculty Institute of Global Health Science at the University of California, San Francisco, US, said their NGO was poised to extend help to various fields to mitigate the plight of others.

He said the organisation has since supported schools which include the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho and Hohoe NMTC, UCC.

Others are the University of Rwanda and several Schools in Kenya.

Mr Setor Kofi Sorkpor, an Assistant Professor at Florida State University, US, who is a member of the organisation, said the support was in response to the request the authorities of the school have placed before them.

“Because of the urgency of the request, we transported over 50 milligrams of equipment by air to bring the simulator to Keta NMTC to ensure all students who will serve various communities benefit from it.”

He charged all individuals, corporate organisations, individuals, and other donor agencies to contribute and support society to improve the progress of various institutions in Africa and the world at large.

He said although the equipment was expensive “it was the least he could do to help his profession and all manner of persons.

“The gesture demonstrates my commitment to ‘Push Aid Africa’s’ mission, to inspire hope and contribute to the advancement of healthcare volunteerism advocacy and philanthropy.”

Madam Mabel Kafui Torku, the Keta NMTC, who received the items on behalf of staff management, expressed her gratitude to the donors for the kind gesture.

She said the items would play key roles in the academic and growth of the college.

Madam Torku further appealed to individuals and benevolent institutions to assist in solving their pending challenges such as inadequate hostel facilities, skills lab, expansion of the computer lab to contain more students during lessons, and others.

Some students, GNA engaged, thanked the donors for their support.

They also appealed to other groups and individuals to aid the College to uplift their status.

GNA

