FDA disposes unwholesome products in Upper East

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, July 16, GNA – The Upper East Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Bolgatanga, has safely disposed off expired and unwholesome products confiscated from the market.

The products included food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, herbal medicines, medical devices, food supplements, household chemicals and tobacco products confiscated from provision shops, Over the Counter Medicines shops (OTCMS), pharmacies, hospitals, herbal clinics, open markets, among others.

The exercise was in accordance with part seven section 132, subsection two and three of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851, that mandates the FDA to supervise safe disposal of unwholesome regulated products.

Mr Sebastian Mawuli Hotor, the Regional Head of FDA, in a statement after the products were thoroughly burnt to ashes, said the destruction was necessary to check the potential re-entry of same into the supply chain.

Officials of the FDA, in the presence of their counterparts from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the Environmental and Sanitation Agency among other stakeholders, ensured that the products were burnt.

Mr Hotor admonished members of the public to endeavour to check for expiry dates and registration status of products before they bought them, and ensure they purchased regulatory products from accredited and recognized sources.

He said retailers should also undertake good storage and stocking practices such as “First in, First out,” and report persons who sold expired, unregistered, and unwholesome products to the FDA via 0299802932/0299802933, send Short Message Service (SMS) to 4015 or WhatsApp them on 0206973065.

On Facebook, the Authority’s Regional Head, said they could be contacted via @Food and Drugs Authority Ghana, @gh_fda on X, formerly known as Twitter, and @Food and Drugs Authority Ghana on Instagram.

He assured members of the public that the FDA would continue to monitor the market and confiscate all unwholesome products for safe disposal in accordance with the law.

Mr Hotor acknowledged the collaborations of stakeholders including the EPA, EOCO, Pharmacy Council, the Ghana Health Service, the Ghana Police Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Standards Authority among others who complemented the efforts of the Authority for public safety.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

