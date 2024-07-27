Prof Opoku-Agyemang arrives in Tamale for NDC Campaign launch 

Accra, July 27, GNA – Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, on Friday arrived in Tamale for the launch of the Party’s campaign for the 2024 elections.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, Spokesman of the NDC Running Mate, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the launch, which comes off on Saturday, 27th July, at the Jubilee Park in Tamale in the Northern Region, would officialy kickstart the NDC’s campaign.

It noted that it would also charge the various campaign teams, Party structures, members, supporters, sympathisers, the rank and file of the Party, and volunteer

groups to work hard to secure victory for Mr Mahama in the presidential election and NDC candidates in the parliamentary elections.

The statement said former President Mahama and high ranking officials of the NDC were scheduled to attend the campaign launch, which had already seen tens of thousands of people throng Tamale.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

