Free SHS most impactful social intervention of our time, Overlord of Builsa declares 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 27, GNA – The Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area, Nab Azagsuk Azantilow II, has singled out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government’s flagship Free Senior High School (FSHS) as the “most far-reaching social intervention of our time.”

Speaking at Sandema in the Builsa North on Friday, July 26, Nab Azantilow lauded the many achievements of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government, noting that the policy had led to an increase in secondary school enrolment.

“Your Excellency, I am mindful of the numerous achievements by your government, notably in the areas of health, digital technology, infrastructure among others.

“Notwithstanding its few challenges, the Free SHS programme remains uncontestably the most far-reaching social intervention of our time, which has also benefitted my traditional area” he stated.

Dr Bawumia was at the palace of the Overlord of Builsa as part of his constituency-focused campaign tour.

The NPP Flagbearer shared his vision for Ghana’s with all stakeholders, including traditional and religious authorities, the youth and constituency at large.

He described Dr Bawumia’s historic victory in the NPP presidential primary race as an affirmation of his “sterling qualities as a politician, leader and human being.”

Nab Azantilow invoked God’s blessings on the NPP flagbearer, saying, “As you take your campaign across the country, I want to wish you well. I also pray for Allah’s blessings on you personally, your family and members of your campaign team”.

“I look forward to meeting you in 2025 as President of the Republic, Insha Allah,” the revered traditional leader added.

GNA

