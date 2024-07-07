President Akufo-Addo congratulates UK’s Labour Party on electoral victory  

By Stephen Asante

Accra, July 07, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the United Kingdom’s (UK) Labour Party on its recent electoral successes, and asserted Ghana’s commitment to work closely with the incoming government.

The country, he said, was conscious of the longstanding and fruitful relations with the UK, and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, that bond would continue.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a statement, said the decisive victory chalked in the General Election signified the trust and confidence that the British people had in the Labour Party’s vision and leadership.

Acknowledging all other parties, which participated in the polls, the statement noted that, “their contributions and commitment to democratic values have played a crucial role in the political discourse and development of the UK”.

The Labour Party’s recent victory is one of the biggest-ever for the House of Commons, having secured 412 seats as against the Conservative Party’s 121, with two seats still to declare.

The development has catapulted the Party’s leader, Keir Starmer, to the position as Britain’s next Prime Minister, ending 14 years of Conservative government.

The results from Thursday’s election showed major Conservative losses across the country, including seats they had held for decades, reports the New York Times.

But even as Labour reclaimed a parliamentary majority, political analysts are of the view that the election was far from a two-party race.

The centrist Liberal Democrats made gains in the south, picking up seats won by the Conservatives in the last election, as smaller parties like the Greens, the hard-right Reform U.K. Party and independent candidates also picked up a number of seats.

President Nana Akufo-Addo commended Rishi Sunak, the outgoing Prime Minister, and the Conservative Party for their service and dedication to the UK.

“Indeed, the democratic process in the UK has once again demonstrated its robustness and vibrancy, strengthening the frontiers of democracy in the country,” the statement added.

The President was hopeful Ghana and the UK would work together towards shared goals and mutual prosperity for the benefit of the people.

GNA

