Police investigate alleged murder of 60-year-old pito seller, daughter at Ahyiayem   

By Dennis Peprah



Ahyiayem, (B/R), July 31, GNA-Police are investigating the gruesome murder of a woman and her daughter at Ahyiayem, a farming community in the Sunyani West Municipality.



The police retrieved the bodies of Ama Banawa, a 60-year-old Pito seller, and her daughter Mercy Yeribu, 30 years in their room at Ahyiayem in the early hours of Tuesday, July 30, 2024.



A reliable police source who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the bodies had since been deposited at a mortuary, as police investigations continued.



According to the source, the police retrieved pieces of blocks, a pestle, and other offensive materials from the scene. The bodies had multiple bruises on the head, several cuts, and other wounds.



The incident has since thrown the farming community, notably for yam cultivation, into a state of fear and disbelief.



During a visit to the community, the grief-stricken residents told the GNA they were shocked and saddened about the tragic murder of the woman and her daughter and called on the police to be expeditious in their investigations.



The GNA gathered from the residents that the bodies were discovered by one of the sons of the deceased woman who visited the room on Tuesday morning.

GNA

