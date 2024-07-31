Voters in Amasaman complain of bad roads

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 31, GNA – Some voters in the Amasaman Constituency in the Ga West Municipal have complained about the bad road network in the Constituency.

They said the bad state of roads was affecting economic activities and needed to be addressed in time.

Madam Rose Adoagyire, a herbalist, who resides at Kotoku, said the condition of the road network would determine the winner of the December polls.

Mrs Cecilia Assenso, a trader, said it had become difficult to move her goods around.

She noted that the nature of the road had caused transport fares to be high in the area, with the situation getting worse when it rained.

They called on the government to as a matter of urgency fix the road.

Others also complained about the lack of water and poor lighting system in the Constituency.

Since the Constituency was created, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won two elections – 2004 and 2020, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the rest.

The Amasaman Constituency lies within the North West part of the Greater Accra region.

The Constituency shares boundaries with the Nsawam – Adoagire (Medie, Hebron, Akotoshie areas), Akuapem North (Dedeiman, Otsirikomfo, Otiakrom ), Dome- Kwabenya (Katapor areas), Trobu ( Pokuase, Fise etc), Obom – Domeabra ( Kojo-Ashong, Yahoman, Ayikai Doblo areas, Anyaa Sowutuom ( Ablekuma areas) then Weija – Gbawe (Joma, Agbozome areas).

It was created in 1992 and used to be the Trobu – Amasaman Constituency but divided into two in 2012 – Amasaman Constituency and Trobu Constituency.

The Ga West Municipal has a population of about 314,299 based on the recent 2021 population census but has a voter population of about now 180, 000 plus making it the third largest constituency in Accra and the country.

The major economic activities of the people are agriculture, entrepreneurship, manufacturing and trading.

GNA

