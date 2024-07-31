Police arrest five persons over Nsawam shooting, one dead  

Accra, July 31, GNA – The Ghana Police Service arrested have five people in connection with a shooting on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, that killed one person and injured a police officer in Okanta, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred when some police officers from the Eastern South Regional Police Headquarters, together a complainant, Daniel Dosu, who is now deceased, were ambushed by unknown assailants on their way to make an arrest in Okanta.

A press release issued by the police and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Dosu, who sustained a gunshot wound on the forehead, was sent to the hospital with the injured police officer for medical attention.

However, Dosu was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“An intelligence-led operation following the attack led to the arrest of the prime suspect, Daniel Quaye, who was later identified as one of the suspects the deceased complainant was leading the police to arrest,” the release said.

The press release said the four other suspects, Anum Joseph, Joshua Aboagye, Kwesi Acquaye and Acquaye Samuel, were arrested after a subsequent police investigation.

The police also retrieved the alleged weapon used by Quaye.

The release said Dosu’s body had since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, while the injured police officer has been treated and discharged from the hospital.

It said Quaye and the four accomplices are currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

