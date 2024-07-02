Participants at AMC committed to create free and fair media environment    

Accra, July 2, GNA- The African Media Convention (AMC) in Ghana ended with a resounding commitment from journalists and media professionals to promote press freedom and foster a vibrant media industry in Africa.

As participants departed Accra, they carried with them a renewed sense of purpose and a determination to create a media environment that is both free and fair. The event highlighted the importance of collaboration among journalists across Africa and the need for continued advocacy for press freedom and journalists’ protection.

Madam Nicole Kigamba from Kenya praised the organizers of the program and the relevance of the topics discussed.

She wished for an extension of the convention another time to allow for more topics to be discussed, emphasizing the key role journalists play in changing the narratives of Africa.

Mr. Kobbyanga Godfrey, Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance from Uganda, expressed his happiness to be part of the conference and urged practitioners to tell African stories of their potential and challenges.

He appreciated Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality but also recognized the urgent need to protect media independence and ensure access to accurate information.

Mr Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu, a Gambian journalist, with the Gambia Press was delighted to see women represented in various roles, including speakers and panellists.

He noted that women journalists and media experts led discussions on various topics, sharing their insights and experiences.

Women from different African countries attended the convention, engaging in discussions and networking with colleagues. They also moderated sessions, ensuring smooth and productive discussions.

The African Media Convention was a landmark event that brought together a diverse group of journalists, media professionals, and experts from across the continent.

The convention was a platform for reflection, learning, and collective action, fostering a sense of community and solidarity among participants.

The annual African media convention is a collaborative effort supported by African media stakeholders to reflect on the fundamental role of journalism on the continent, celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, and deliberate on measures to safeguard media freedom and promote access to information, and the safety of journalists.

The African Media Convention, held under the theme “Enhancing Freedom, Innovation, and Environmental Sustainability in a Dynamic Media Landscape,” brought together media stakeholders from across the continent to reflect on the fundamental role of journalism and celebrate press freedom.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

