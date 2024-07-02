GJA President urges journalists to be circumspect in elections reporting  

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, July 2, GNA – Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has called on journalists to be circumspect in discharging their duties, especially during the 2024 general election.

He urged journalists to consciously prioritise the nation and the well-being of the citizenry in honouring their duties and asked them to put on the armour of ethical journalism.

He was speaking at a workshop in Tamale, organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The workshop was attended by journalists selected from across northern Ghana and was aimed at equipping them to counter hate speech and misinformation in election reporting.

It was also to sensitise journalists on digital tools and platforms they could utilise to combat harmful content online in an era of information disorder.

Mr Dwumfour encouraged journalists to practise with utmost professionalism before, during and after the elections, stating that it was a challenging moment in the history of Ghana as political parties sought to make history.

He said what journalists perceived as errors had the potential of causing harm and destabilising the country’s peace, hence the need to be cautious and professional in the quest to inform citizens.

He further urged journalists, particularly those in the northern region, where threats from terrorists and other external dangers were glaring, to be extremely diligent in carrying out their duties.

GNA

