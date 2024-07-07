Paralegals, mediators tasked to promote peace at all times 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, July 7, GNA - Paralegals and mediators have been tasked to promote peace through their various roles.

Nana Oppong Agyei Sikapa, Kontihene of Temante in the Kumawu Traditional Area, also charged paralegals to contribute effectively to national development through their roles as mediators to curb chaos and anarchy.

Speaking at the second edition of Paralegal Training Institute IPLS’s graduation ceremony for 80 graduates in Accra, Nana Agyei Sikapa said as graduates and agents of change in various communities they might find themselves in challenges and asked them not let people down with negative attitudes.

“I stand on these cardinal pillars; being an agent of peace and equally an agent of change. Wherever two or more are gathered there is likely chaos, anarchy and disharmony, conflicts will inevitably arise, misunderstandings will occur and disagreements will surface. That is why as professionals we are now being sent out to be the agents of change and peace,” he added.

The 80 graduates, made up of four courses including Professional Executive Master in ADR (PEMADR, February and March 2024), Professional Executive Master in General Paralegal Studies (PEMGPS, March 2024) and Executive Certificate in ADR (ECADR, May 2024) were awarded certificates for their various courses.

Nana Agyei Sikapa asked them to clinge to their obligations as arbitrators and provide practical solutions tailored to societal needs.

He underscored the importance of ADR education and appealed to the graduates to apply their expertise and “not let your emotions dictate your actions.”

Mr Alex Nartey, National ADR Coordinator of the Judicial Service emphasised the need for the graduates to contribute positively towards national development.

He recounted how Ghana’s hung Parliament had come with challenges.

“Ghanaians generally lack an interest-based approach to handling issues. We are always emotional and when emotions speaks, wisdom vanishes,” he added.

Mr Nartey urged the graduates to go and give out their best services to promote peace and tranquillity in the country.

“Partnership does not develop a country. It is collaboration and objectivity and that is what ADR provides its practitioners.

As you go out, show them the way, tell your colleagues that we cannot achieve anything without team spirit.

Democracy means nothing if team spirit is not applied in engraving social partners. By virtue of this orientation, we expect you to positively influence our society for growth,” he said.

Mrs Godlove Korkor Nartey, Rector of IPLS advised the graduates to be trustworthy and not present themselves as lawyers but stick to their duties of their training.

“The message I have for you is to be trustworthy and not to present yourselves as lawyers. Go out as facilitators of disputes and paralegals who are very beneficial to lawyers,” she added.

