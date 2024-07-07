GJA extends deadline for submission of 28th GJA Media Awards entries 

Accra, July 07, GNA – The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has extended the deadline for the submission of entries for the 28th GJA Media Awards to Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The submission of entries for the awards was opened on Monday, June 10, 2024 and was scheduled to close on Sunday July 7, 2024.

However, the National Executive extended the submission deadline for one week after, which there shall be no further extension.

This was contained in a press release from the GJA signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, its Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, only members of the GJA in good standing were eligible to participate in the awards and were required to submit works published in 2023.

The statement added that entries were to be submitted online on: https://portal.gjaghana.org.

