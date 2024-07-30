‘Okumkom’ calls for unity to break eight-year political jinx  

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, July 30, GNA-Mr Robert Lamptey, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Madina Constituency has called on the members of the ruling party to unite and fight for a common goal to win the December polls to make history.

He said maintaining cohesion was imperative for the party to retain power to continue governance.

Mr Lamptey, known in political circles as ‘Okumkom’ was speaking at the end of a Health Walk he organized for the constituents at Madina in Accra.

The five-hour walk which was aimed at canvassing votes for the party started at the Oman FM premises at Madina through the Market to the Police Station through some principal streets of the constituency and ended at the Madina Number One School.

Mr Lamptey underscored the significance of presenting a united front, cautioning that a fragmented party would struggle to break the eight-year political jinx.

He emphasised the need for reconciliation and a common purpose and highlighted the pivotal roles of women and youth inclusion in the party’s strategy for victory in 2024.

“The election 2024 campaign would adopt a retail approach necessitating the mobilization of youth and women across all corners of the country”, he said.

“I entreat all Ghanaians particularly Madina Constituency to vote massively for the party to enable the party to continue the good works of Alhaji Abubakar Sadique, former NPP Member of Parliament for the area”, the parliamentary aspirant said.

Mr Lamptey said the love for the party was so supreme that people were willing to come together to put Madina Constituency forward and become one of the biggest contributors to breaking the ‘eight’.

‘The constituency will give us the numbers, it is possible, we will break the ‘8’, it is possible,’ he added.

Mr Foster Arthur, Madina Constituency Chairman of the party said breaking the ‘eight’ was his top priority.

He called for all hands as an immediate measure to be on the deck for a resounding victory in the December polls.

GNA

