Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall constructs Grotto for St. George’s Church

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, July 28, GNA – The Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall has cut sod to construct a grotto for Saint George’s Catholic Church at the National Police Training Schoolat Tesano, Accra.

The Grotto will serve as a serene place for prayer, reflection, and spiritual renewal for members of the church and the community.

The Grotto will comprise a stone-pitched cave, a statue of Mother Mary, mother of Jesus Christ, a marble altar, and permanent seating with a capacity of sixty (60).

It also includes ancillaries and complimentary horticulture works to beautify the prayer centre.

Brother Michael Mensah of the Noble Order of the Knight said the decision to construct the Grotto reflected the 10th anniversary of the Noble Order of the Knight and Ladies Marshall.

“To commemorate our 10th anniversary, we have made a firm commitment to construct a grotto for the chaplaincy of St. George’s Church, Police Depot, Tesano, Accra.

It is for this reason that we have joined you in celebrating today’s mass, which in itself is a celebration of Thanksgiving, after which we shall undertake the sod-cutting ceremony to signify the commencement of the construction work,” he said.

He said the project was for all Christians, thus, all members and non-members of the Catholic Church must offer their support.

Reverend George Arthur, Chaplain General, Ghana Police Service, said the construction of the Grotto was an extension of the Catholic Church.

“If you enter a Catholic Church among others, first you listen to the word of God and sermons are given during Mass. Practically, Mass is celebrated, and other sacraments are also administered. We pray and meditate. So, what we do in the church equally can be done in the grotto.

The Grotto is not only meant for the praying of the Holy Mary, but altars will be raised and masses will be celebrated, so practically it is an extension of the Church.

He noted that the Grotto will also serve as a praying centre for cadet officers, recruits, police officers, and residents of the Tesano Community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

