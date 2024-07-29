South African police detain 95 Libyans in suspected illegal military training base

JOHANNESBURG, July 27, (Xinhua/GNA) — South African police, have arrested 95 Libyan nationals, in an operation to raid a suspected illegal military training base in White River, Mpumalanga Province, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Friday.

The SAPS in Mpumalanga, working together with the Department of Home Affairs and other role players, carried out the joint operation Friday, resulting in the subsequent arrests, and the 95 arrested are currently being questioned by the relevant authorities, the SAPS said in a statement.

The locality, which was initially designated as a training site, appeared to have been converted into an illegal military training base, the statement said. “We take any threat to the security and stability of our province and country very seriously. This operation demonstrates our commitment to acting swiftly and decisively against any activities, that could undermine our national interests and ensure the safety of our citizens, because that is our primary mandate,” said Zeph Mkhwanazi, acting provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga.

The SAPS said they are still investigating the matter, and will provide details in due course.

