Abdoulbachid, Alidu win 14th edition of Taekwondo Ambassador’s Cup

Accra, July 28, GNA – Omar Abdoulbachid and Abdul Latif Alidu from Volta and Northern Region emerged winners of the 14th edition of the Korean Ambassador’s Cup held at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra on Saturday.

In the Junior Male weight -73KG category, Abdoulbachid came first whereas Mohammed Hudu and Kamil Shaibou all from the Northern Region placed second and third respectively.

In the +73KG category, Alidu won gold with Eastern Region’s Issah Mohammed winning silver, whilst Mohammed Jebril from Brong Ahafo Region won bronze medal.

In the Junior Male weight -63KG category, Meussa Abdul-Kanissou and Hassane Mohammed from Volta Region took first and third places, whereas Bilal Ide from Upper West won silver.

In the Junior Females +55KG, Anita Marboli and Mary Ampofua from Greater Accra Region won gold and Silver, with Abutiate Bridget Upper West wining bronze medal.

In the Junior Female -55KG weight category, Ishmael Halidu from Volta Region came first, Umar Ahmed and Al Mawuyi Issa from the Northern region placed second and third respectively.

In the Junior Male -48KG category Leon Selasi Addo from Upper East Region was first, with Val-Editorian Kpadey Elikem from Volta Region picking the second position.

In the Male weight -45KG, Manuel Kwesi Martey from Kumasi came first followed by Isaac Addo of the Upper East, with the third position going to Elolo Honku of the Greater Accra.

In the Male Cadet weight -37KG, Yusuf Zilkifu from the Upper West came first followed by Nurudeen Sadu from the Northern Region and Razak Asheek from the Upper East region.

In the Male Cadet weight -53KG Otinel Crownwell from the Western Region won gold with Prince Bosrotsy from Accra winning silver and Derrick Ahiakonu of the Ashanti winning bronze.

In the Cadet Female Weight +59KG category Jessica Mensah from Brong Ahafo came first with Emefa Klenam Djanjoe and Nana K. K. Johnson of Eastern Region winning second and third respectively.

In the Cadet Female weight -55KG, Mariam Abdul-Majid from the Eastern came first followed by Melissa Esi Abban from Brong Ahafo and Jenny Blankson from Central as the third.

In the Cadet Female weight -47KG, Sitta Tornyevah and Michelle Afeanoko from Accra came first and second, whereas Halona Rowe from the Ashanti region picked the third position.

In the Cadet Female -41KG category Klenam Agbenyawu from Accra came first followed Nana Ama Kesewa Darkwa and Anna Ileme Amett of Eastern region respectively.

In the Junior Male individual Poomsea category, James Sedo and Prince Bosrotsy from Accra took first and second place, whereas Paa Kojo Obeng Yirenkyi from the Upper East came third.

Junior Female Individual Pomsea category, Bridget Agbenyawu from Ashanti won gold, Sita Tornyevah won silver and Paa-Plandge Issabela Upper East won bronze.

In the Cadet Male individual Poomsea category, Russel Da-Rocha from Ashanti came first followed by Yusuf Zilkifu, of the Upper West and Nurudeen Sadu from Tamale picking the third position.

In the Cadet Female individual Poomsea category, Setorme Tornyeva came first followed by Mawuenam Bosrotsy and Mina Afeonoko all from Accra.

In the Team Poomsea category Accra team came first followed by Ashanti Region and the Upper Region came third respectively.

Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu the President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation said the competition would be used in selecting athletes for the national junior team.

He thanked the Korean Embassy for their unwavering support of GTF.

