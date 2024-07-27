Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly cleans Central Market

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), July 27, GNA – The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly has organised a clean-up exercise at its Central Market to enhance the hygienic stakes to stimulate trade.

The exercise has also introduced an additional market Day for Thursday in addition to the existing Monday market day in the Municipality.

Mr Felix Owusu Gyimah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the new day which would be effective August 1, would help the Assembly generate enough revenue for development.

He said it would also help market women to increase their patronage and promote a healthier environment for customers.

Mr Gyimah emphasised the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, traders, community members, and government agencies.

He expressed gratitude to all volunteers for their dedication and hard work during the clean up exercise.

“Let us all see the need to work in unity to ensure sustainable peace as we demonstrated in the clean-up exercise”.

Mr Gyimah commended the security services for ensuring a peaceful Municipality.

Some residents appreciated the efforts of the Assembly for introducing the additional market day and said it was essential for their business and assured them of their commitment to maintaining the clean state of the market.

