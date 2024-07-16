NGO refurbishes Da Awatul Islamic, Laterbiokorshie ‘2’ school toilets

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, July 16, GNA – The Janok Foundation, a Community Based Organisation at Sabon Zongo in the Ablekuma Central Municipality has refurbished Da Awatul Islamic and Laterbiokorshie ‘2’ School’s toilets at GHc 15,000 to improve Water, Access, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the schools.

The gesture was also to raise public awareness about the need for improved WASH, particularly sanitation and the importance of living in a clean, healthy environment, train and equip the school children to manage the facilities sustainably.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview after the handing over, that Janok was championing WASH in schools and communities, hence, the need to ensure the functionality of basic facilities in schools.

It was also to address maintenance challenges pertaining to WASH facilities and reduce inadequacy of toilet facilities within the two schools in the community, she said.

She said there was a need to promote massive and intensive education on the usage by the school children to enhance the lifelong existence of the facility.

Madam Oku called on the Parent-Teacher-Association and school management committees of both schools to put in measures in the regular maintenance of the WASH facilities renovated to ensure its sustenance.

Mr. Lartey Benjamin, CEO of the Global Neigbourhood Health Care Development Organisation, who graced the occasion, appealed to the Assembly to support the schools WASH service delivery.

Mr. Reginald A. Botchway, the Social Development Officer of the Assembly, called on the school authorities to ensure that WASH education was held regularly for the sustenance of the facilities.

Mr. Joseph Quarcoo and Mrs. Adjoa Owusu Kwakye Ashietey, both heads of the schools expressed their appreciation to the NGO, and appealed to other institutions in the Municipality to also support the schools with fence walls.

