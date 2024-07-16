Group pledges to eradicate menstrual poverty in Volta Region by 2030

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Adzido (V/R), July 16, GNA – Mr Yonah Keleku, the Executive Director and Project Lead at Developers Net has pledged that his outfit will work towards the eradication of menstrual poverty and related problems among young girls in the Volta Region by 2030.

Developers Net is a youth empowerment and community development-related non-government organisation (NGO) .

Mr Keleku said: “There is a huge menstrual poverty in this area, where young girls are either ignorant of menstrual hygiene issues or lack the requisite access to menstrual hygiene products to take care of themselves during such periods.”

Mr Keleku gave the revelation during an outreach programme held on Monday, July 15, 2024, where the NGO donated menstrual hygiene products to some adolescent female students at Adzido Basic School with the Keta Municipality.

He disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the situation has a lot of tendencies by luring the girls into immoral temptations.

“All stakeholders must come on board to help our young girls overcome this situation and that is why Developers Net projected menstrual poverty eradication in the Volta Region by 2030,” he added.

Mr Keleku also explained that a new project would soon be launched to reach out to other parts of the Region, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas, for a similar outreach programme.

Madam Miracle Gidimadzor, a Public Health student, who took the students through sexual reproductive health and menstrual hygiene, said the exercise was timely.

“This will motivate the young ones who have just completed Junior High School.”

Over 40 adolescent girls have benefited from the gesture, with each receiving 5 packs of sanitary pads, coupled with the education on adolescent sexual reproductive health, and menstrual hygiene.

The team comprised health professionals from the Public Health Unit at the Keta Municipal Hospital and some students of the Keta Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC).

GNA

