New protests against the government in Kenya

Nairobi, Jul. 16, (dpa/GNA) – Protestors took to the streets in several Kenyan cities on Tuesday to demand the resignation of the country’s president, William Ruto.

The protests, which began in mid-June, were initially directed against a controversial tax law, but have evolved into a fundamental criticism of government leadership, waste and corruption.

This week, they are being organized under the slogan “Days of Anger and Courage.”

A massive police presence and roadblocks prevented protestors from gaining access to the centre of the capital, Nairobi.

However many people were able to gather outside the city centre, where they also blocked roads. Shops in the city closed for the day.

Television images showed demonstrators in the coastal city of Mombasa carrying placards reading “Stop killing us” and “We are not afraid.”

According to human rights groups, at least 39 people have been killed during demonstrations in recent weeks.

Three weeks ago, demonstrators stormed the parliament building in Nairobi.

GNA

