NDC’s “24 Hour Economy Walk” unites thousands in Volta Region

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Dabala (V/R), July 5, GNA – Thousands of National Democratic Congress (NDC) party members in the Volta Region gathered for a “24 Hour Economy Walk” in Dabala, South Tongu Constituency, to promote the party’s flagship initiative aimed at boosting socio-economic activities and productivity.

Led by Mr. Maxwell Lukutor, the South Tongu Constituency Parliamentary Candidate (PC), the walk saw national, regional, constituency, and branch executives come together to rally support for the initiative, which promises to extend productivity from daytime to nighttime, create job opportunities for youth and business owners, and increase employee productivity.

Mr. Lukutor emphasized the importance of unity among party members, urging them to vote for the NDC in the upcoming general elections to ensure the implementation of the “24 Hour Economy” initiative.

He also promised that the party would address the economic crisis, including transport and utility tariff hikes, and enroll more youths in the Agricultural and Security sectors.

The event witnessed solidarity messages from Mr. Richard Kwame Sefe, the Member of Parliament for Anlo Constituency, and Mr. Gabriel Roosevelt Hortordze, the Member of Parliament for Central Tongu Constituency, who called for massive support for Mr. Lukutor and the former President and NDC party’s flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Michael Tsikudo, the South Tongu Constituency Chairman of the NDC, reiterated the call for unity and peaceful cohesion among party members.

He urged them to embark on door-to-door campaigns to give power back to the NDC.

GNA

