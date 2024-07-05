Ghana Health Service targets 500,000 doses delivery in Covid-19 vaccination

By Edward Williams

Ho, July 5, GNA – The Ghana Health Service is targeting the delivery of at least 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a nationwide campaign from July 3, 2024.

Persons from 18 years and above will be vaccinated.

A press release signed by Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of Ghana Health Service said vaccination would be available at various hospitals, clinics and health centres.

It said the vaccination teams would also move from house to house, market centres, churches, mosques and workplaces to make vaccines available to eligible persons.

The release said Covid-19 vaccine was now a routine vaccine for adults and available at all vaccination centres across the country.

It said although the country had made some significant progress towards vaccinating the target population, there were still segments of the population that had received only partial doses or have not received any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and so remain vulnerable to the disease.

The release said children below 15 years who were not eligible for Covid-19 vaccination per the national policy also remained vulnerable and needed to be indirectly protected through the high vaccination uptake by the adult population (herd immunity).

“As of 28th June 2024, a total of 29, 191,1 10 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered to the population and about 56 per cent of the target population had completed the primary series”.

The release noted that as the country moved to increase the population immunity and break transmission of the disease, within the context of gradual increase in cases, it was imperative that all unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals were reached to prevent any potential surge in the disease incidence and associated ill health and or death.

It said in recent past (early April – May 2024) the increased number of Covid-19 cases in Ghana was an ample evidence that the disease was not over.

“We are therefore calling on all stakeholders to support this effort by making sure that all eligible persons avail themselves to be vaccinated with the primary series and the boosters to ensure maximum protection.”

GNA

