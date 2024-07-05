ORMI Volta Stem Fair: Display of science and technology kickstarts at Spaco

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Denu (VR), July 5, GNA – A total of 19 Schools, comprising Senior High and Junior High Schools in the Volta region, have converged at the St. Paul’s Senior High School (SPACO) for the third edition of ‘Ormi Volta Stem Fair.’

The two-day event, to commence from Friday, July 5 to Saturday, July 7, is expected to produce technology-based practical exhibitions from the participating schools which would be assessed by professionals from the various fields of study.

Mrs Stella Attakpah, Managing Director of Opportunity and Risk Management Institute (ORMI), the organisers of the programme, explained that each School would present two projects.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday morning to the exhibition venue saw the various Schools converging with their projects for assessment.

Some students from Sogakope Senior High School disclosed to the GNA they remained resolute to translate their theoretical knowledge into a more practical form which would go a long way to prepare them to become future engineers.

Projects such as a solar oven, Drone, Electric Fence, windmill, Free Wifi, ATM Machine, Foldable massaging chair, vacuum cleaner, Security doorbell, Organic Pesticide, and others were expected to be displayed.

The Fair, with the primary objective of motivating students to unearth their innate potential, to contribute to developing Ghana’s human capital in the face of the changing global market trends, self-dependence, and others, would see industry players also attending.

It is on the theme: “Developing Future Engineers Today,” that would transform the various communities and contribute to the economic growth of the country.”

Schools from Ho, Adidome, Hohoe, Kpando, and others are participating in the event.

The third edition of the fair, according to the organisers, “promises to be a great success due to the number of schools participating.”

These include Bishop Herman College, Ola SHS, Adidome Senior High, Abor SHS, Avenor SHS, Dzosec, Dabala SHS, Zion College, Dzelukorpe EP JHS, Abor RC JHS, and others.

Deserving schools and individuals would be recognised with awards and mentorship opportunities.

