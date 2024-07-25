NDC to launch 2024 campaign Saturday in Tamale  

Christopher Arko

Accra, July 25, GNA – The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will officially launch its 2024 election campaign on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The Party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, announced this in Accra.

Mr Mahama said the campaign activities would involve all party members at all levels.

“The campaign is for all of us. It is not for specific individuals but for every member of the Party. Utilise every available opportunity to spread our message – wear party T-shirts, distribute leaflets, do door-to-door, and convey the NDC’s vision to your neighbours.”

He urged the Party representatives and executives to maintain vigilance on election day until the results were officially announced.

He underscored the significance of protecting the integrity of the ballot boxes and encouraged party agents and executives to remain accessible and engaged throughout the voting and counting processes.

“On that day, you are not just going to vote and leave. You will stay back to safeguard the ballot box. I urge party agents not to be unreachable at critical moments. We must uphold transparency and accountability to uphold the democratic values we stand for,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

