Nana Akyaa Akosa named South America’s “Rally Mulheres do Agro” Ambassador

Accra, July 29, GNA – Founder of Agrihouse Foundation, Nana Akyaa Alberta Akosa, has been named South America’s “Rally Mulheres do Agro” Ambassador, the first time an African has been recognised with that award.

The Award recognises her exceptional contributions to women in agriculture.

The ceremony, which took place in the State of Pará, the second-largest state in Brazil, places on her a crucial role in strengthening agribusiness trade between Ghana and Brazil, where her focus would be facilitating knowledge exchange, fostering collaborations and creating opportunities for mutual growth and development.

She would also strengthen the work of women in agriculture in Ghana alongside Rally Mulheres do Agro through practical actions an communication such as enhancing skills and knowledge of women farmers with technological innovations.

Nana Akyaa Akosa, after receiving the award, thanked the organisers of Rally Mulheres do Agro and stated that the recognition had been humbling and called for deeper reflection, a news brief from Agrihouse Foundation, said.

“As I reflect on the honor, it is humbling to be acknowledged by those who see the impact of our work on youth, women, farmers with disabilities, smallholders and commercial farmers, and value chain players,” she said.

Nana Akyaa Akosa said the recognition was not just for her, but for all women who dared to dream, adding that every woman who persisted with passion and determination nurtured her inner potential.

“I am now entrusted with the responsibility to use my voice to advocate for women from other African communities, highlighting the importance of growing agriculture with a global mindset and approach. We will strive to ensure strong African representation and participation in this event annually,” she noted.

Mr Marcelo Souza, Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Manancial, who is also the Chief Editor of Revista Agrícola and Mulheres do Agro magazines, said Nana Akyaa Akosa’s work would inspire millions of women in Brazil, Ghana, and beyond.

“Her role as the first international ambassador will pave the way for greater collaboration and empowerment in the agricultural sector. Her leadership and advocacy have already made significant impacts in Ghana, and we are excited to see how her influence will expand through her role as our ambassador,” he said.

Madam Abena P. A. Busia, Ghana’s Ambassador to Brazil, who hosted Nana Akyaa Akosa at her residence after the event, said the relationships established between Ghana, Brazil, and South America would be strengthened through the collaboration.

The award celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the sector and since its inception, it has honoured female leaders who exhibited excellence, innovation and leadership.

The two-day event brought together women farmers and agribusiness professionals from different continents to share insights and experiences.

The second day saw attendees participating in an innovative field tour and visiting a farm managed by a 24-year-old woman cultivating 260,000 acres of soybeans, sugarcane and millet.

