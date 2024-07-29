Ukrainian missile attack hits 19 Russian soldiers in Luhansk

Kiev, July 28, (dpa/GNA) – The Ukrainian military inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops, in a missile attack in Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, with some 19 reported to have been killed, Ukrainian media reported a day after the attack.

Ukrainian forces hit members of an armoured infantry unit, with ATACMS missiles during a meeting at a training area, Ukrainian media reported, citing Russian social media and Ukrainian military circles.

At least 19 Russian soldiers were killed and 71 were wounded in the surprise attack, which the reports said occurred on Saturday, although the information could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian troops usually only use the ATACMS missiles, which come from US stocks, on high-value targets.

Kiev’s forces may have used a drone to detect the troop build-up near Luhansk, in occupied Ukraine.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

