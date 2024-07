Accra, July 17, GNA – The Police have arrested Nana Poku Piesie, alias Kwabena, who was seen in a viral video claiming to have had sexual intercourse with a minor.

A news brief from the Police said the suspect was in custody assisting investigations.

The Police assured the public that the suspect would be taken through the due process of the law.

