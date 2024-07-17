South Dayi Road Safety Committee inaugurated 

By Caleb Kuleke

Kpeve( V/R), Jul 17, GNA- The South Dayi District Roads Safety Committee has been inaugurated with a call on all citizens to help ensure sanity on the roads to save lives.

Madam Joana Fafa Ayer, Volta Regional Director, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), and a member of the committee told Ghana News Agency road safety was a shared responsibility.

She entreated all road users to adhere to the road safety protocols, and the public to assist the Authority in maintaining discipline on the road.

Mr Godwin Kwame Dadzawa, South Dayi District Chief Executive said the decentralisation of road safety governance to the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies was commendable.

He charged the committee to execute its functions effectively to ensure that road crashes in the district were reduced to the barest minimum.

Mr Dadzawa called for increased awareness of the need for drivers and other road users to follow traffic safety procedures and heed traffic signs to prevent accidents.

The committee, as part of its functions, is expected to lead in the planning, development and implementation of road safety programmes and activities in the district, making road safety policy proposals for consideration by the Assembly.

It is also to assist in the implementation of policies of the NRSA, collaborate and build strategic relationships with government, public and private sector partners, and other stakeholders in favour of road safety.

Mr John Kennedy Cobbah, the District Coordinating Director, who is the chairman of the committee appealed to drivers and pedestrians to conduct themselves well while driving and crossing the road, respectively.

