Labourer jailed for defilement

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 17, GNA – A 25-year-old labourer, who defiled a 14-year-old girl at Oblogo, near Weija in the Greater accra Region, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Daniel Obinim was found guilty by the Gender Based Violence Court at the Police headquarters in Accra.

Obinim pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Dora Inkumsah Eshun.

However, after going through full trial, the court found him guilty on the charge of defilement and sentenced him accordingly.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, said the complainant was a pensioner and father of the victim.

It said the complainant’s wife operated a shop at McCarthey Hills Junction and that Obinim was her ‘errand boy’.

The prosecution said Obinim sometimes spent the night in the complainant’s house.

It said on October 30, 2023, at about 6:00am, Obinim went to the complainant’s house, and was asked to assist the complainant’s son, a witness in the case, to arrange some cement blooks.

It said the complainant’s son asked the victim to go and take her bath.

The prosecution said after packing the blocks, the complainant’s son went out and Obinim entered the victim’s room.

It said Obinim seeing the victim naked, pushed the victim on the bed and had sex with her.

The prosecution said the victim tried shouting, but Obinim pushed a handkerchief in her mouth.

It said the victim, not happy over Obinim’s conduct, informed her pastor who later told the complainant.

The complainant reported the matter to the Police at Weija and a medical form was issued for the victim.

On November 23, 2024, the complainant returned the endorsed Police Medical form, which stated that “hymen not intact” and she had a “tear”.

Thereafter, the prosecution said Obinim was arrested.

