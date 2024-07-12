Liberal Party of Ghana Parliamentary Candidate outlines vision for Ahanta-West 

By P. K. Yankey

Apowa (W/R), July 12, GNA – The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Parliamentary Aspirant in the Ahanta-West Constituency, Mr Jonathan Henry Quaicoe, has pledged to address pressing issues in the Constituency when elected as a Member of Parliament (MP).

He said, his “motivation to run as a Member of Parliament in the area, stemmed from an innermost passion and love for public service as a clinical nurse.”

Mr Quaicoe said as an indigene, who grew up in the Ahanta-West Constituency, he had firsthand information about developmental challenges confronting the area.

He was speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview at Apowa in the Ahanta-West Municipality of the Western Region.

He mentioned some of the developmental challenges facing the area such as poor road network, lack of quality education, inaccessible health care delivery, lack of social amenities, downward economic growth and low Agricultural practices.

Mr Quaicoe promised to bring fresh perspectives to Parliament, putting the needs of the community at the forefront through proper dialogue from stakeholders, partners, Heads of Departments, traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, political parties and community members.

Mr Quaicoe told the GNA that he brought on board five major pillars of development such as fresh perspectives with a new viewpoint and approaches to addressing long-standing issues and goals of the Constituency.

Another major pillar, he said, was a collaborative sense to engage with diverse groups and build coalitions.

Mr Quaicoe promised to foster stronger network connections and relationships built through campaign and community work.

The Ahanta-West Parliamentary Candidate for the LPG said he had outlined a mandate for change with a clear directive from constituents to address specific issues and implement positive reforms.

