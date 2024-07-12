GMA to strike over sale of SSNIT stake in four hotels 

Accra, July 12, GNA – The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has announced a roadmap for industrial action to back the demand for the termination of the sale of sixty per cent of the shares of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SNIT) in four hotels.

Beginning Monday, 15 July to 17th July, it will withdraw Out-Patient Departments Services (OPD) and from 18th to 21st July, the Association will withdraw Emergency Services, withdrawing all services from 22nd July.

A statement signed by Dr. Frank Serebour, President and Dr. Richard Selormey, General Secretary of the Association, said the National Executive Council (NEC), following an emergency meeting on Friday urged all members to adhere to the roadmap stated above unless otherwise communicated by Council.

The hotels are Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal, Ridge Royal Hotel and Elimina Beach Hotel.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

