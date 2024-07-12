Ghana Hydrological Authority, UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology sign MoU 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 11, GNA—The Ghana Hydrological Authority (HYDRO) and the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH), Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance hydrological services in Ghana.

The MoU focuses on several critical areas such as Catchment Monitoring and Observation Systems, Flood and Drought Modelling, Climate Resilience and Adaptation.

It will promote joint organisation of workshops, seminars, and regional/international conferences to increase information sharing and capacity building.

Again, the MoU will enhance joint application to national and international funding opportunities in relevant areas and Identifying opportunities to maximise the transfer of scientific evidence to improve policy and decision-making in both countries.

Dr John Kissi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), HYDRO, said the signing of the MoU marked the beginning of a significant and transformative partnership.

He said it also symbolised Ghana’s commitment to enhance hydrological services through collaborative efforts and mutual expertise.

The CEO said the UKCEH was renowned for its excellence in hydrological research and practice and was honoured to join forces with such an institution.

He said the collaboration would enhance the technical expertise of HYDRO, strengthen institutional capacity and provide access to cutting-edge research and innovative solutions.

Dr Kissi said it would also pave the way for sustainable water resource management.

For the UKCEH, he said the partnership offered the opportunity to apply their research in a practical context, gain insights from working in diverse environments and contribute to global water resource management and climate adaptation efforts.

“This is a testament to our dedication to advancing hydrological science and practice in Ghana. Your continued support and guidance will be crucial as we embark on this collaborative journey to enhance Ghana’s hydrological services,” he said.

He appealed to the media to help in advocating against behavioural challenges affecting Ghana’s hydrological system.

Dr Stuart Wainwright, CEO of UKCEH, lauded the Ghana Hydrological Authority for their contribution to Ghana’s hydrological services.

Dr Wainwright said aside signing the MoU, the UKCEH was also in Ghana to open their first international office in Accra.

“This is a big deal for us, because this is our first and currently only office outside of the UK, and it’s not by chance that it’s in Accra.”

“There’s such amazing research, amazing services that go on here, and you are a real leader in this region and around the world. So that’s what attracted us here, to build on the partnerships that we’ve formed, and the leadership that’s just here next to me.”

He said floods and droughts were an issue that both nations experienced a lot and had to deal with.

The CEO said the agreement would therefore help both organisations to learn from each other, pool their capabilities and ultimately improve the lives of people in Ghana and the UK.

He also said the MoU would seek to mitigate the impact of climate change.

