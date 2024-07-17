Large number of fishes, water bodies contaminated with mercury — EPA

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, July 17, GNA – Research has shown that large numbers of fishes and water bodies in the country have been contaminated with mercury due to the use of the chemical for refining gold by illegal miners, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said.

According to Dr Jackson Adiyiah Nyantakyi, the Ashanti Regional Director of the EPA, and a researcher “mercury has infiltrated large numbers of fishes in our water bodies”, saying that remained a serious public health hazard.

He called on everybody to support the government to stem the illegal mining practices before the unexpected happened.

Besides environmental implications, Dr Nyantakyi, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said mercury remained a poisonous chemical harmful to human health and existence.

He said the abnormal skin rashes, body discoloration, rough skin, and other body defects on babies could be traced to the signs of mercury absorption into the body system.

Dr Nyantakyi said research showed many water bodies had traces of mercury, which had contaminated or poisoned many fishes, and expressed the fear the situation would worsen if galamsey activities in the country were not brought under control.

“My fears are that many Ghanaians eat lot of kenkey and fishes and who might tell if the fish you are eating is contaminated and so it is imperative for everybody to contribute his or her quota towards fighting illegal mining in the country”, he explained.

In Ghana, Dr Nyantakyi said gold refiners either use Cyanidation (the use of cyanide) or Amalgamation (use of mercury), saying because the use of cyanide was illegal, the illegal miners mostly used mercury in large quantities to refine gold.

He said because their activities were illegal, the miners “use mercury anyhow and thereby pollute our environment and water bodies which is a serious public health concern and threaten human existence.”

Dr Nyantakyi said abnormal cases of skin rashes, body discoloration, rough skin, and body defects on babies as well as other health implications, were all indications of mercury absorption into the human body system.

He said the government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of fighting illegal mining, and called on everybody, especially those in mining communities, including assembly members, traditional authorities and youth groups and associations to remain watchful and help stem the menace.

Dr Nyantakyi said that as a poisonous chemical, mercury was easily absorbed into the human bloodstream through the skin, inhaled into the lungs and digestive system, absorbed by fishes, and micro-organisms and other food chains.

He said the sources of mercury emission included volcanic activity, weathering of rocks, water body movement, forest fires, biological processes and intentional usage of the chemical.

“Mercury easily infiltrates water bodies, the sediment and fishes and that is why we must all contribute to the national fight against illegal mining”, Dr Nyantakyi stated.

