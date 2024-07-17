The Youth should have a voice against corruption—LANeT 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Accra, July 17, GNA – Mr Kofi Amparbeng, leader of the Koforidua Accountability Network (LANeT), has urged the youth to resist and stand up against any form of corruption because it was destructive to their future.

“At this point and height of corruption, the youth who are the future leaders of our country should have a voice against corruption by resisting and saying no to all forms of corruption.”

Speaking to students from selected second cycle institutions in Koforidua to commemorate the district-level African Union Anti-Corruption Day, he said corruption was a poison which must be drained.

Touching on election offences and corruption, he mentioned that under-age registration and voting, vote-buying and selling, impersonation and other related offences were inimical to their personal development as well as national development.

He explained to them that allowing themselves to be coerced to register to vote when they were not 18 years as stipulated by law, had a direct effect on their future dealings and urged them to stay away from any election malpractice.

This year, in recognizing the role of whistle-blowers, the theme for the African Anti-Corruption Day celebration is “Effective Whistle-blowers Protection Mechanism: A Tool in the Fight Against Corruption”.

The African Union has set aside every July 11, as Africa’s Anti-Corruption Day, to highlight the issues of corruption and the needed action to take to tackle the rippling effects of corrupt practices.

Madam Beauty Nartey, Executive Secretary, GACC, in a statement said recognising the crucial role of the youth addressing graft, the GACC was committed to targeted anti-corruption youth empowerment activities nationwide.

The GACC with funding support from the Hewlett Foundation sought to align this year’s AU Anti-corruption commemoration with the election 2024 voter education and awareness activities.

She said the GACC’s objective was to empower first-time voters, especially and minors in basic and second-cycle institutions on electoral corruption offences, whistleblowing and the importance of upholding Ghana election integrity.

The youth are expected to serve as advocates and champions of the fight against corruption and added that last year as part of the Anti-corruption day activities, about 16,000 Ghanaian youths were engaged on the ills of corruption.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

