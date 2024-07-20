Book on late President Mills memorial lectures launched in Accra  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, July 20, GNA – The J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage, a non-profit organisation preserving the legacies of late President John Evans Atta Mills, has launched a book on his memorial lectures.

The book, titled “Atta Mills Around the Regions”, is a compilation of all the lectures delivered in the 16 regions of the country as part of the year-long 10th anniversary commemoration of late President Mills.

The book was launched during the 12th commemorative lecture of the late President in Accra on the theme: “Remembering Atta Mills: 12 Years On”, at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana.

Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, auctioning the book, said proceeds from it would be used to run the operations of the Heritage and support projects being done in memory of the late President.

The first copy was bought for GHS50,000 by a member of the National Democratic Congress who remained anonymous, and the second for GHS 40,000.

Meanwhile, Former President John Dramani Mahama and his Vice Presidential Candidate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, each, bought a copy for GHS 20,000, with the NDC Party picking one for GHS 30,000, and the Minority Caucus buying a copy for GHS 40,000.

Mr Alex Segbefia, Chairperson of the J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage, said on July 24, 2024, a 12th-anniversary wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service for the late former President would be held at the Asomdwee Park, near the Black Star Square.

He added that on July 27, 2024, the President John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Hockey Tournament would be held at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra.

Mr Segbefia said the ideals and virtues of President Mills remained relevant particularly in the areas of national unity and cohesion, servant leadership, and combatting corruption.

He said since the launch of the J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage, they had organised several activities, including annual commemorative lectures and launched five publications on Prof. J.E A. Mills.

The event was attended by Former President John Dramani Mahama and his Vice Presidential Candidate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang; Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament; Minority Caucus of Parliament; Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, and the leadership and membership of the NDC.

