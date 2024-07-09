Landslides at Indonesian mining site kills 10; dozens still missing

Jakarta, July 8, (dpa/GNA) – Rescuers on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, were on Monday searching for dozens of people, who are still missing after a landslide at an illegal gold mine, killed at least 10 people, officials said.

The landslide occurred late on Saturday in Bone Bolango district in Gorontalo province, burying miners and their makeshift camps under tons of mud and debris, said Heriyanto, head of the local search and rescue agency.

As of Monday, 10 people had been confirmed dead, 21 were rescued with six suffering injuries, and 41 remained missing, said Heriyanto, who goes by one name.

“The search is still ongoing with a joint search and rescue team of 230 personnel,” he said. “The focus of the search is currently on two points within the traditional gold mining area.”

Heavy rains have hampered search efforts, with downpours continuing to inundate the area, he said.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rains, that began on Saturday, according to Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

He warned that heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue in Bone Bolango, and other parts of Gorontalo until Tuesday.

GNA

