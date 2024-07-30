Krachi East: NDC PC commissions mechanised boreholes for three communities

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 30, GNA – Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab, the parliamentary candidate (PC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Krachi East constituency of the Oti Region, has commissioned a three mechanised boreholes for three communities within his constituency.

The beneficiary communities include Dormabin, a farming community, Dadoto and Asikafoabatan, both farming and fishing communities.

The projects initiatives of the parliamentary candidate were fully funded by Asabeel Foundation Africa.

The communities have been battling for access to portable drinking water, just like many other communities and villages within the constituency.

Mr Djabab told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the commissioning that, the three borehole projects formed part of numerous other borehole projects that his outfit and development partners intended to construct across the constituency.

He said the boreholes projects were many interventions his outfit undertakes, aimed at providing portable drinking water and other social amenities to deprived communities.

Mr Foster Adom, the Assembly member of Dormabin Electoral Area thanked the parliamentary candidate and leadership of Asabeel Foundation Africa for their generosity and assured that the borehole at Dormabin would relieve residents who trek several miles in search of good drinking water.

Mr Anthony Zodzenu, the Assembly member of Adonkwanta north Electoral Area expressed appreciation on behalf of his people to Mr Djabab and partners.

On maintenance culture, both Assembly members advised the beneficiary communities to own the borehole facilities and put them to good use by maintaining and taking good care of the facilities.

Madam Mary Ujabu and other residents at the beneficiary communities expressed gratitude to the parliamentary candidate for his efforts in providing them with drinking water.

The residents said the efforts by the PC in solving the water challenges without central government’s intervention was an indication that they made a good choice during the NDC parliamentary primaries.

GNA

