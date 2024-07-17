Kotoko beats Hearts to clinch maiden Democracy Cup

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 17, GNA – Asante Kotoko clinched the first-ever Democracy Cup after defeating arch-rivals Hearts of Oak 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Justice Blay and Peter Amidu were enough to secure victory for the Porcupine Warriors, who recorded an unprecedented third successive win against Hearts of Oak.

The Democracy Cup, part of Ghana’s 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy celebrations, drew thousands of people to the Accra Sports Stadium to see the football fiesta.

After Parliament XI defeated Black Stars Legends 3-1 in the curtain-raiser, Hearts and Kotoko took to the pitch to battle for the coveted Democracy Cup.

The match was preceded by a ceremonial kick-off by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who was accompanied by EC Chair Jean Mensa, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Youth and Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha, and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The Hearts-Kotoko encounter witnessed a cagey start, with Referee Juliet Appiah lavishing a few yellow cards.

The Porcupine Warriors, who had lots of players making their debuts, seemed the better side in the first quarter of the game, with Hearts largely on the back foot.

Kotoko was awarded a penalty by referee Juliet Appiah after Baba Yahaya was brought down in the penalty box.

Highly-experienced Justice Blay stepped up and converted from 12 yards to give Kotoko the lead.

Asante Kotoko had several opportunities to double their lead but weren’t clinical enough as the game went to recess.

The Phobians seemed to have regained momentum after the break and were on the front foot in search of the equaliser.

The deservedly restored parity halfway through the second half through new recruit Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, who headed home from close range.

The match seemed fairly balanced heading into the last quarter, but a mistake from Hearts defender Kelvin Osei Asibey proved costly as Peter Amidu pounced on a ball to give Kotoko

the lead.

Kotoko held onto their lead despite the late surge of pressure from the Phobians, as they ended the match victorious.

The Porcupine Warriors would now have the privilege to face DC United in the United States of America later in the year.

