Komenda College of Education receives donation of computers

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 5, GNA – The Komenda College of Education in the Central Region has received a donation of forty-one computers from Mr. Mohammed Baakoe and his company, DRW.

A statement issued by the Komenda College of Education, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said during the donation ceremony, Reverend Professor Kwesi Nkum Wilson, the College’s Principal, noted that Mr. Baakoe, recognised the significant role the College was playing in training teachers to boost education in Ghana.

He agreed to donate the serviced computers from DRW as part of its community investment initiatives.

The Principal explained that the donated computers would enhance the ICT Unit and support teaching and learning at the College, ensuring students graduate with better computer knowledge and skills.

While presenting the computers, Mr. Baakoe mentioned his special connection to the College, as his father was once a tutor there.

Reverend Prof Wilson expressed his gratitude to Mr. Baakoe, noting the substantial improvement in the number of computers since his appointment as Principal in 2019, increasing from about 10 to approximately 130.

He assured Mr. Baakoe that the College would take good care of the donated computers and urged the ICT students to maintain them properly.

The Principal also revealed that in 2021, Mr Baakoe and DRW, where he serves as an IT Lead, had donated two servers currently used for the College’s Wi-Fi and networking activities.

Commissioning the computers, Rev Richardson Aboagye Andam, the Bishop of the Cape Coast Diocese of the Methodist Church and the Council Chair of the College, thanked Mr Baakoe and praised the Principal’s ongoing efforts to develop the College.

He highlighted several achievements under the Principal’s administration, including procuring a Principal’s duty car, refurbishing the Home Economics block and ICT Lab, solving the issue of inadequate tables and chairs, and beginning the construction of staff bungalows set to be completed next year. He concluded with a blessing for the Principal and his Management Team.

Founded in 1992, DRW is a technology-driven, diversified trading firm that integrates risk management, research and technology in markets worldwide.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

