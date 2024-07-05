1,584 candidates to sit for this year’s BECE in Anloga District

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), July 5, GNA – A total of 1584 candidates would sit for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, beginning next week.

The figure comprises 855 males and 729 females drawn from 62 Basic Schools within the District.

Mr. Dominic Yao Dzanado, the Anloga District Education Director, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on their preparedness towards the exercise.

The 62 schools, he said, were made of 49 public schools and 13 private schools.

Mr. Dzanado further explained that they recorded an increase in the number of candidates as compared to previous years due to their tremendous efforts.

He said their outfit had placed all things in place ranging from invigilation, supervision, security, and others for a successful exercise.

Mr. Dzanado commended parents and guardians for their support over the years towards the welfare of their wards.

“We urged parents and guardians to provide our children with the necessary emotional and psychological support during this short period because this is a very important part of their academic journey.”

More than four million candidates would sit for this year’s BECE scheduled to take place from Monday, July 8, to Friday, July 12.

The Anloga District would be writing their exams across eight designated centres across the district.

These include Anlo Technical Institute, Anlo Senior High School, Zion College, and Tegbi Kpota EP Basic School.

The rest of the Centres are Anyanui EP Basic School, Kaledzi Memorial Basic School at Blemeazado, Agortoe Basic School, and Atito Basic School.

