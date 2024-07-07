King Paluta dominates music charts again with ‘Makoma’ banger 

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 7, GNA – Reigning New Artiste of the Year King Paluta is dominating the music scene with the release of another catchy tune titled “Makoma”.

With his contagious musical style, the music superstar seems unstoppable with the success of his most recent smash single “Aseda”.

His new single “Makoma,” which was released a few days ago, is the most shazamed song in Ghana currently, with many social media users using the sound on TikTok.

The song produced by Khendibeatz has also made top entries across various musical platforms, including Spotify, Audiomack, Apple Music, and Boomplay.

King Paluta continues to showcase his versatility with some ruthless vocals, which has propelled him to stardom and could possibly be in line for Artiste of the Year next year.

A visualizer for the “Makoma” song is out and is currently among the top five most streamed videos on YouTube.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

