Don’t let your challenges deter you from achieving your dreams – Students urged  

Accra, July 07, GNA – The Reverend Steve Danso, an old boy of Abuakwa State College (Abusco), living in the US, has admonished students of his alma mater to aim high and work hard to achieve excellence regardless of challenges and setbacks they face.

“Any serious person in life is the one who does not bemoan his/her fate and wallow in self-pity, or what I will say, self-declared unhappiness, but turns even the smallest of opportunities into achievements with determination and hard work.

“We all know the challenges you students are facing, but that shouldn’t deter you from achieving your goals,” he said.

Rev. Danso said this as keynote speaker at the School’s anniversary celebration on the theme: “Providing Support Towards Academic Excellence: Bringing Back the Shine”.

Rev. Danso, using his life experience as an example, urged them to always forge ahead and not give up on their dreams when faced with challenges being it financial or personal.

He said challenges only tested one’s resolve and push him or her to the limit, saying, how one responded to those challenges determined the course of the future.

“To me personally, to say that education has had a great impact on my life would be an understatement. Growing up with a single parent, I didn’t see myself as someone, who would go far on the educational ladder,” he added .

Rev. Danso said education enhanced one’s disposition to lead healthy lives through involvement in physical activities, games, and sports, as well as the pleasure of stimulating entertainment and capacity for sharing the joy with others.

He urged them to take their studies serious, saying, it was their step to a successful future and career.

Rev. Danso called on the Alumni of the School to continue to support their alma mater.

He said they could provide insights and feedback on the Institution’s programmes, facilities and curriculum as well as offer mentorship and networking opportunities to current students and recent graduates.

“Additionally, alumni can be a great source of financial support for their former School. They may donate to scholarships, research initiatives and fund capital projects,” he added.

GNA

