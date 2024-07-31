Keta Central: Authorities urged to lobby for good road networks  

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), July 30, GNA – Residents of Keta Central in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have called for development projects such as good road networks, and health and educational infrastructure to improve their living standards.

During the second town hall meeting, the residents also asked for youth development and security and urged the leaders to deliberate on matters of progress in the area.

Participants raised issues concerning the ‘One Million Dollar per Constituency’ toilet projects in the market, and how the Keta Township roads were deteriorated and left unattended for over a year.

They charged the Assembly Member, Mr Gabriel Dziedzorm Dzikunu, and his Unit Committee members to champion responses to their concerns from the relevant authorities for redress.

Mr Dzikunu, on his part, called on the people to prioritise sanitation issues by engaging in periodic communal labour and beach cleanups.

He called on those rearing animals to help keep them in pens to avoid indiscriminate loitering.

Mr Dzikunu appealed to the residents to avoid dumping refuse at the creek sides and patronise the approved refuse dumps while calling on benevolent natives to support them with working tools to aid in communal labour.

He pledged to replace the old non-functioning streetlights within the shortest possible time to enhance visibility during the night.

Mr Worlali Rhussia, the President of the Keta Youth Association (KeYA), advised the youth against immoral acts, which he noted were on the rise, and called on parents to monitor their children against bad peer influence and support them for their social survival.

Togbi James-Ocloo V, the ‘Dufia’ of Keta who Chaired the meeting, commended the residents for their unwavering support over the years.

“It is your continuous support that motivates us to serve you diligently. All we ask for is some support to restore Keta to its past glory,” he said.

He called on all landlords to keep proper records of their tenants.

He said tenants’ movements must be monitored and that they need to report any suspicious activities noticed for their safety.

Participants were also sensitised to the announced eminent Akosombo Dam spillage and its effects.

The meeting, held at the market square, registered more than 100 residents and community leaders.

Keta, the capital of the Keta Municipality and the administrative capital of the Anlo State, has a population of about 60,000 with its suburbs such as Kedzikofe, Abutiakofe, Dzelukofe, Tettekofe, Vui, Adzido, Vodza and other communities.

GNA

